Philadelphia politicians pay tribute to trailblazing legislator Shirley Kitchen: ‘She never forgot who she was fighting for’
Kitchen, who became the second Black woman elected to the Pennsylvania state Senate, leaves behind a legacy of public service, mentorship and advocacy.
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Former state Sen. Shirley M. Kitchen, a trailblazing legislator who spent two decades representing North Philadelphia in Harrisburg and who broke barriers when elected to the Pennsylvania Senate, has died at the age of 79.
Kitchen’s death was announced Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from elected officials, former colleagues and community leaders who remembered her as a relentless advocate for underserved neighborhoods and a mentor to generations of Philadelphia politicians.
Mayor Cherelle Parker called Kitchen “a powerful, effective advocate for her constituents and for all of Philadelphia.”
“Food insecurity, health care, public transportation, restorative justice, voting rights — Senator Kitchen was always on the front lines on important issues, fighting for people who often had no one else to fight for them,” Parker said in a post on social media.
Pennsylvania state Rep. Kenyatta Johnson, who served as a legislative aide in Kitchen’s state Senate office, called her an “icon” as well as “a mentor, a friend, a surrogate grandmother” to him, adding that “no one did more to make good on this country’s promises than Shirley Kitchen did in North Philadelphia.”
“Senator Kitchen never forgot who she was fighting for, and she dedicated her life to making sure families had greater access to opportunity, quality healthcare, education, and a government that worked for everyone,” he said in a social media post. “Today is so hard.”
Born in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 18, 1946, Kitchen moved to Philadelphia as a child and was educated in the city’s public schools. She received her undergraduate degree from Antioch College and later attended Temple University. She became a social worker before serving as director of constituent services for then-Philadelphia City Council President John F. Street.
Kitchen was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a 1987 special election. Although she served just one term there, she returned to public office nearly a decade later, winning a 1996 special election to succeed the late state Sen. Roxanne Jones in the 3rd Senate District, representing North Philadelphia.
Her election made history. Kitchen became only the second Black woman to serve in the state Senate, and was the only Black woman in office in the Senate during her tenure.
Colleagues frequently described her as a legislator who measured success less by headlines than by helping constituents navigate government agencies, secure services and solve everyday problems. Her office became known as a place where residents could turn for assistance with everything from housing concerns to state benefits.
She retired in 2016 and was succeeded by her chosen replacement, Sharif Street, who had served as her chief of staff.
“She always looked at it through the eyes of the social worker,” Street told The Philadelphia Tribune. “Somebody’s hungry, we need to help them get food. Somebody needs a house; we need to help them get housing. Somebody needs a job; we need to help them find a job.”
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