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Plymouth Township Council is accusing the developer of a proposed data center in Conshohocken of intimidation and bullying over their opposition to the controversial plan.

The 2 million-square-foot facility would span 10 existing buildings at the recently closed Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill, which sits on 66 acres of land along the Schuylkill River, about a mile from the borough’s vibrant downtown area.

Council members said Monday that real estate developer Brian O’Neill, who is steering the proposal, challenged the validity of the township’s zoning ordinance this week, claiming it creates roadblocks to development. The details of the challenge, which will be made public this week, were not immediately clear.

O’Neill has previously rejected the township’s criteria to mitigate the potential impacts of the proposed data center, council members said.

“This is a blatant attempt by the applicant to demand approval by throwing a tantrum. The township is not interested in entertaining such theatrics,” said Lynne Viscio, chair of Plymouth Township Council, during the livestreamed announcement. “We will not allow ourselves to be bullied or intimidated by any developer, full stop. We will not abandon our values. We will not dismiss legitimate concerns raised by our residents. And we will not sacrifice the quality of life that has become synonymous with Plymouth Township — not for any development or developer.”

O’Neill’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

O’Neill has estimated the data center would generate $21 million a year in tax revenue. It’s not clear who would operate the facility, which he said would attract businesses to the area.

The facility is one of eight proposed data centers in Montgomery County led by O’Neill. He pulled his initial application for the Conshocken data center last year because of a legal technicality, but resubmitted the plan in May.

Plymouth Township’s planning agency last year unanimously refused to recommend the proposal to build the data center, which residents say could harm the environment and jack up energy bills. A petition opposing the data center has since garnered more than 3,600 signatures.