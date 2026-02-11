From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Data centers have quietly moved from the background of the digital economy to the foreground of Pennsylvania politics. If you’ve been reading about artificial intelligence, the strain on regional power grids or the rising cost of electricity, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the topic.

The modern world runs on data centers — vast facilities built to house powerful computers that store information, run software and keep digital services operating around the clock. Once treated like invisible infrastructure, they are now our enormous neighbors, consuming land, electricity and water, and forcing cities and states to weigh economic promises against costs.

The trade-off is acute in Pennsylvania, the second-largest energy producer in the country and a hot spot for the industry. But these facilities don’t generate many jobs. An analysis from Business Insider found most data centers employ fewer than 150 people and that some employ only 25.

According to analysis by McKinsey, by the end of the decade the industry will need nearly $7 trillion to meet worldwide demands. Donald Trump, shortly into his second term as president, announced a $500 billion private investment into data center creation. He has signed executive orders aimed at building artificial intelligence-focused data centers and challenging state AI laws in order to weaken regulation of the industry.

So what, exactly, is a data center? Where are they in the Philly area? How do they affect energy prices? And what do they have to do with AI? Here’s what to know.