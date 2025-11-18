This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

State lawmakers from Mid-Atlantic states and parts of the Midwest are urging PJM Interconnection to make sure the financial burden of power-hungry data centers wanting to connect to the regional grid operator doesn’t fall on families.

Grid-operator stakeholders are expected to make a recommendation Wednesday to present to the board of directors. The ultimate decision will be key to how it will manage the rapidly rising electricity demands from data centers plugging into the grid.

“PJM is about to make one of the most consequential decisions of this decade,” said Maryland state Sen. Katie Fry Hester. “How will we integrate an unprecedented wave of new data centers into our regional grid?”

The grid serves more than 67 million ratepayers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and part or all of 10 other states, as well as Washington, D.C.