This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

As developers and tech companies seize the potential to build power-hungry data centers in Pennsylvania, state lawmakers are considering legislation that aims to protect ratepayers from increased energy bills.

Several data centers have been planned or proposed in Pennsylvania, including a 1 million-square-foot Amazon facility in Bucks County, but the state has yet to adopt standards for the facilities.

Data center proponents are touting the prospect of increased tax revenue and job creation. However, as utility bills continue to soar in the region, residents are concerned a strain on the power grid could mean higher electric bills.

On Wednesday, lawmakers and stakeholders discussed proposed legislation that would allow the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to create a regulatory framework for data centers in the state. The commission oversees public utilities and aims to ensure reasonable prices for ratepayers.

The proposed legislation, HB1834, sponsored by state Rep. Robert Matzie, D-Beaver, would direct the commission to draft regulations that aim to protect ratepayers from soaring energy costs associated with data center development.

“I personally support data centers,” Matzie said during the hearing. “I believe it’s our role as policymakers to ensure we have policies in place that make sense, promulgate some regs early from a temporary perspective and then move forward.”