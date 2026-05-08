Delaware City Refinery to emit toxic gas as it repairs machinery

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A toxic gas is expected to be released into the air in Delaware City for four weeks as a local refinery repairs pollution-control equipment.

The Delaware City Refinery will begin repairs this week on equipment designed to reduce pollution, causing operators to rely on secondary emission control methods, according to the facility’s operators.

This change means the refinery will emit sulfur dioxide at significantly higher levels than normal and exceed permitted levels, according to state environmental regulators.

The refinery in New Castle County has a history of chronic violations, and has faced mechanical failures that cause emissions. The facility released high levels of sulfur dioxide for two and a half weeks last year when the facility faced similar repairs.

In a statement, the refinery said air emission modeling indicates the “impact will remain well below thresholds for public health.” The facility said it will work with environmental regulators to review air monitoring data, and respond promptly if any issues should arise.

“A team of competent, highly trained, and committed employees and contractors will work diligently around the clock to repair the equipment and restore [Delaware City Refining Company] to its primary process configuration,” the refinery said in a statement. “This work will take approximately four weeks to complete, and DCRC will provide updates to the public and [the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control] until all repairs are completed.”

However, environmentalists say the refinery’s advanced warnings and promises of transparency is not enough to ease residents’ minds.

Dustyn Thompson, chapter director of the Sierra Club in Delaware, is calling for tougher laws beyond financial penalties to ensure polluters don’t “assume fines as a cost for doing business.”

“If you dump poison into our air, water or soil, you must be held accountable, and the law as it is now clearly is not enough to make that a reality,” he said.