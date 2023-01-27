Schaeffer, who used to run EPA’s office of Civil enforcement, said the current refinery standards for nitrogen discharges, as well as those for industrial salts, cyanide, arsenic, chromium, and selenium, are based on the technology available in the 1970’s.

Nitrogen is one of the main reason’s more than half the nation’s waterways do not meet current standards outlined by the Clean Water Act, according to Schaeffer.

“Nitrogen is very bad for waterways,” he said. “It’s a nutrient, which makes it sound like a good thing, but it supercharges algae blooms and causes them to grow and spread. It also feeds the growth of weeds and other plants that suck up oxygen that fish and aquatic life need to survive.”

The Clean Water Act, which was enacted 50 years ago, requires the EPA to set standards based on the best available technology. But Schaeffer said when it comes to refineries, and a number of other industrial polluters, that has not happened.

“And that’s really illegal,” he said. “[They] have a mandatory duty to turn those limits up and make them more stringent.”

States can also set higher standards than federal regulations. EPA says it’s reviewing the EIP’s report.