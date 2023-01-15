As a result states have taken action and a patchwork of regulations now exists across the country.

“Since Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, DEP has been committed to protecting Pennsylvanians from the adverse impacts of PFAS,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “We are still learning more about these chemicals, and these new MCLs are a step in the right direction.”

The Environmental Protection Agency does set a federal health advisory level for PFAS, but unlike MCLs, the advisory is non-enforceable. In June 2022, the agency reduced the advisory level from 70 parts per trillion to almost zero parts per trillion, after announcing the compounds are more dangerous than previously thought.

Pennsylvania’s new regulations would restrict the PFAS compounds PFOS — perfluorooctane sulfonic acid — at 14 parts per trillion, and PFOA — perfluorooctanoic acid — at 18 parts per trillion.

The rulemaking came after the DEP asked Drexel University to evaluate PFAS contamination in the state. The study concluded the EPA health advisory for PFAS was no longer protective of public health. In October, the state’s Environmental Quality Board voted 15-3 in favor of the limits.

“It was critically needed by people who are currently drinking water contaminated with these highly toxic compounds,” said the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s Tracy Carluccio at the time of the vote. “Every day that people are drinking water that contains PFAS, it increases the levels of these toxins in their blood, and that increases their risk of developing a disease linked to PFOA and PFOS.”

For decades, PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air, and soil across the country. These so-called “forever” chemicals are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam used at current and decommissioned military bases.

The contamination has had a significant impact on residents in areas such as Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, Monmouth County in New Jersey, and Dover and Blades in Delaware.

The numerous health problems, including some cancers, linked to PFAS have led to lawsuits against companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M. The consequences of exposure are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the human bloodstream for years.