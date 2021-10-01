Environmental group sets its hopes high for EPA’s coming PFAS ‘roadmap’

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce in the coming weeks a plan to address contamination from PFAS, the class of toxic chemicals that have been detected in water sources nationwide.

Known as forever chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been used for decades in household products such as nonstick (Teflon) cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging. PFAS are also found in firefighting foam used at airports and military bases.

In March, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection announced that about one-third of 114 water systems tested for PFAS chemicals were found to contain the substances over 17 months of sampling. Some of the highest PFAS concentrations have been found in Bucks, Montgomery, and Berks counties.

And in July, the State of Delaware reached a landmark $50 million settlement with three companies — DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva — over water pollution and related contamination from PFAS, which have been found in drinking water wells, including some wells near Dover Air Force Base. Four New Jersey towns have also sued these companies for selling products containing PFAS, despite knowing they were harmful.

The Environmental Working Group estimates that more than 200 million Americans are drinking water contaminated with PFAS. President Joe Biden has pledged to address issues surrounding PFAS, which can contribute to cancer and reproductive problems.