Residents near the Baghurst Drive and Salford Quarry superfund sites in Montgomery County have had contaminated private wells for decades.

Although they now have an alternative clean drinking water source, the Environmental Protection Agency wants to prevent the contamination from migrating to other nearby water supplies.

New federal funding announced Tuesday will help EPA remediate both sites at a faster pace, officials said.

“In previous times, our funding was more limited, so we could only do the work that we could with the amount of funding available. But when we receive everything that we need at once, it doesn’t delay the process,” said the EPA’s Katie Mishkin, who is part of a team working to remediate contaminated sites in eastern Pennsylvania.

The superfund sites in Montgomery County are among the 25 across the U.S. to receive more than $1 billion from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s the third and final round of more than $3 billion to help clean up more than 150 priority superfund sites in the country.

Close to 80% of the funding has supported sites in communities with potential environmental justice concerns. More than one in four Black and Latino people in the U.S. live within three miles of a Superfund site, according to the EPA.

“This funding will help improve people’s lives, especially those who’ve long been on the front lines of pollution,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “We have a historic opportunity here to restore hope to communities and to transform these blighted Superfund sites, making them not just safe and habitable, but bustling, vibrant places to live.”

The funding will help the EPA remove Volatile Organic Compounds from the groundwater at the Baghurst Drive superfund site near Harleysville.

The VOCs, from an unidentified source, have contaminated private well water for 27 nearby households since at least 1999. Since then, the residents have relied on bottled water or filtration systems.