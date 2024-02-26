From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As new rules govern the levels of PFAS allowable in drinking water, the state of Pennsylvania is requesting additional systems to test for the toxic chemicals.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is asking for funding from the state’s next fiscal budget for new water testing equipment that would help the agency detect toxic PFAS chemicals at a faster pace.

Used in manufacturing a number of household items, PFAS can remain in the environment — and the human bloodstream — for years. The chemicals, widely used in consumer products from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware, have tainted drinking water across the U.S. for decades. They’re linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, which has led to numerous lawsuits against companies, such as DuPont, that manufactured the compounds.

New state regulations aimed at reducing PFAS in drinking water require larger providers to test their supplies for the “forever chemicals” and report the results by the end of next month.

One year ago, DEP adopted new restrictions — known as Maximum Contaminant Levels — on the amount of PFAS in drinking water, requiring providers to test and treat the chemicals. Drinking water providers are likely to face stricter PFAS regulations in the future if federal MCLs proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency are enacted.