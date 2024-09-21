Race to watch: Contested race for Pa. treasurer

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department is the steward of more than $150 billion in state assets. The treasurer oversees the purse and administers financial programs.

The role began as an appointed job in 1704. It evolved into an elected office in 1872. Today, the department employs more than 300 people.

In the race for treasurer, five candidates are on the ballot this November.

Incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity was first elected in 2020 and sworn into office in 2021. Garrity broke a long streak of Democratic command over the agency. She did not face a primary opponent.

Democrat challenger Erin McClelland emerged from the primaries after pulling off an upset over the party’s endorsed candidate, state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro. McClelland, a former substance abuse and mental health counselor, also worked for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services as a project manager.

Forward Party candidate Chris Foster, Constitution Party candidate Troy Bowman and Libertarian Nickolas Ciesielski will also be on the ballot.