From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When William “Bill” Dougherty is not teaching at the Marian Anderson Young Artists Program, he’s preparing a team of musicians to perform for families who lost loved ones to gun violence.

Hearing Philadelphia is a community music project aimed at honoring the voices of Philadelphians who have been affected by gun violence, and providing healing for families who are still dealing with the pain of losing friends or family. It’s an ensemble of percussionists, a string quartet and vocalists who gather in open spaces to play a music composition.

The families of victims remember their loved ones by saying their names and reflecting on their loss while the musicians pause to offer a moment of silence. Families can also share video and audio memories, along with photos of their loved ones, on the organization’s website.