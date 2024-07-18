City Council honors artists helping families cope with gun violence

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson issued 31 official citations to artists who contributed to The Apologues, an organization attempting to help families cope with the loss of loved ones due to gun violence.
The Apologues has facilitated the healing of more than 3,000 family members affected by trauma, according to the citation, with events that have engaged more than 30,000 people in the problem of gun violence.
“The Apologues provides a platform for individuals and families to share their narratives, humanizing their experiences and connecting them to vital mental health and community resources,” read the citation.
Dozens of people associated with The Apologues crowded into the City Council caucus room for a reception honoring the recipients and founder Zarinah Lomax.
“We do see homicides down, we do see shootings down, but I would attribute that to the work that organizations such as The Apologues are doing day in and day out,“ Johnson said.
“We will not arrest ourselves out of this situation. Mass incarceration will not solve this issue,” he said. “It’s investing in young people. It’s investing in our families.”
Lomax, who hosts the talk show “The Zarinah Lomax Show” on the public access station PhillyCam, started The Apologues in 2018 after the shooting death of her friend Danielle Ogelsby. She connects artists with families of gun violence victims to create portraits of the deceased and present them in events involving music and fashion.
Before honoring the artists with city citations, Lomax first honored the gathered community that enabled her to do the work.
“If it is sending me a family, if it is painting a portrait, if it’s giving me your money, if it’s sharing my stuff on your social media — you don’t have to — I thank you all so much,” Lomax said. “I’m a little overwhelmed. I always honor the family but you guys help me to honor the family, so it doesn’t make sense for me not to honor you guys.”
One of the honorees is former state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, a longtime advocate of gun control who lost five family members to gun violence. She is the subject of the recent TV documentary “Murders That Matter.”
She told the crowd that she wishes she did not have to do this kind of work.
“I just keep getting up. I don’t know what else to do,” Johnson-Harrell said. “I’m so grateful that y’all just keep getting up. Guess what? When you don’t know what else to do, just keep getting up. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
Another honoree was Danielle Ogelsby’s mother, Danielle Shaw-Ogelsby. Back in 2018, Lomax promised Shaw-Ogelsby that the killing of her daughter would not be forgotten. Out of that promise came The Apologues.
Shaw-Ogelsby, a professional singer, accepted her citation with a song, “Necessary.”
I am who I am today
Because God used my mistakes
“To lose a child is life-changing. My life changed at 4:47PM of March 18, 2018,” Shaw-Ogelsby said. “I thank you, Zarinah. You came into my life and you never waivered. You never changed. You never left.”
This is not the first time the council president has supported The Apologues. Most recently, Johnson helped Lomax stage an event in South Philadelphia, in May.
“I support this young lady, this warrior because she addressed the issue of trauma,” Johnson said. “Thank you for helping people put their lives back together, and most importantly, thank you for being on the front lines.”
