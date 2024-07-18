City Council honors artists helping families cope with gun violence

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson issued 31 official citations to artists who contributed to The Apologues, an organization attempting to help families cope with the loss of loved ones due to gun violence.

The Apologues has facilitated the healing of more than 3,000 family members affected by trauma, according to the citation, with events that have engaged more than 30,000 people in the problem of gun violence.

“The Apologues provides a platform for individuals and families to share their narratives, humanizing their experiences and connecting them to vital mental health and community resources,” read the citation.