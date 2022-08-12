Advocates say the voices of families are often lost in the daily homicide count and policy discussions surrounding Philadelphia’s gun crisis. They point out that a bullet doesn’t just injure one person —it causes a ripple effect that touches someone’s family, friends and neighbors.

Earlier this year the city launched the Office of the Victim Advocate to help meet the needs of families affected by homicide.

“We have always needed someone to stand up for those who are traumatized by what’s going on in our city,” said Adara Combs, who heads the office. “The homicide numbers go up, but those aren’t just numbers — those are people that we will never see again.”

Leaders of victim support groups say it’s hard for loved ones to find resources when they’re in the throes of grief. Lomax recommended the city provide microgrants to families so that they’re able to get by financially after a loss, and that they make mental health services more easily available.

Trauma related to gun violence can cause acute and lasting physical and mental health issues, and exacerbate pre-existing conditions. Speakers at the event openly discussed the pain of sudden loss and the challenge of getting up every day to continue to tell their loved ones’ stories.

Cherisse Pearson lost her teenage son Theodore Crawford, or TJ, to gunfire in April. She also has two five-year-olds.

“This is still very fresh for me … I’m trying to keep composure,” she told the audience, holding her childrens’ hands at the podium. “Every day is extremely difficult, trying to explain to them why their brother’s not coming home.”

Eddasy McClellan, 28, attended the exhibit opening Thursday to view a portrait of her younger sister, Erica, who was shot in 2017 a few months before her 18th birthday.

“I usually don’t attend things pertaining to my sister, it’s just too much for me,” McClellan said.

She described Erica as “fun,” “lovable,” and “tough.”

“This is my first time coming out to something that has to do with her, and it’s really nice. I love it.”