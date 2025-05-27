2 killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting identified; 9 others wounded

The gunfire erupted just before 10:30 p.m. on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive.

    By
  • Corey Davis, 6abc digital staff
    • Updated May. 27, 2025 10:11 am
Police are seen on the scene of a mass shooting in Fairmount Park

A mass shooting in Fairmount Park left two people dead and nine others wounded on Memorial Day. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people are dead and nine others were wounded after a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park late Monday night.

The victims killed include an adult man and an adult woman. They have been identified as 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers.

The victims who were wounded range in age from 15 to 28 years old:

  • 15-year-old boy shot in the thigh
  • 16-year-old girl shot in the thigh
  • 17-year-old girl shot in the leg
  • 18-year-old woman shot in the foot
  • 19-year-old woman shot in the head
  • 19-year-old woman shot in the hand
  • 20-year-old man shot in the arm
  • 23-year-old woman shot in the nose
  • 28-year-old man shot in the arm

Officials are expected to hold an press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The gunfire erupted around 10:27 p.m. Monday on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive.

Multiple rounds were fired, Bethel said, and investigators are working to determine if several different weapons were involved.

No one is in custody, Bethel said, and no weapons have been recovered.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence on the scene around Lemon Hill Mansion.

Bethel says there’s usually a lot of people in the park when it gets warm, especially on a holiday, and that officers were managing crowds all over the city.

Police are also looking into how a crashed Hyundai was involved and whether any victims were inside.

They’re also going to be looking into reports of 911 calls earlier in the night about disturbances around the park.

The area of Fairmount Park, that’s just off of Kelly Drive, north of Boathouse Row, is a popular spot for cookouts.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate