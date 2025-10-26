1 dead, 6 injured after shooting during homecoming celebration at Lincoln University

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least one person was killed and six others wounded in a shooting Saturday night at Lincoln University in Lower Oxford Township, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a Sunday morning press conference that the shooting occurred outside the university’s International Cultural Center during homecoming celebrations following a football game.

“This is a devastating night,” Barrena-Sarobe said. “It was a chaotic scene and people fled in every direction.”

One person was detained and was in possession of a firearm, Barrena-Sarobe said, adding that it was possible that there might be another shooter.

Officials do not believe that the incident was a planned mass shooting, the district attorney said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

“We are investigating with the full power of federal, state and local law enforcement,” Barrena-Sarobe said.