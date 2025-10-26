1 dead, 6 injured after shooting during homecoming celebration at Lincoln University
A person was detained and was in possession of a firearm, said Chester County's district attorney, adding that it was possible that there might be another shooter.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
At least one person was killed and six others wounded in a shooting Saturday night at Lincoln University in Lower Oxford Township, Pennsylvania, according to authorities.
Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a Sunday morning press conference that the shooting occurred outside the university’s International Cultural Center during homecoming celebrations following a football game.
“This is a devastating night,” Barrena-Sarobe said. “It was a chaotic scene and people fled in every direction.”
One person was detained and was in possession of a firearm, Barrena-Sarobe said, adding that it was possible that there might be another shooter.
Officials do not believe that the incident was a planned mass shooting, the district attorney said.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
“We are investigating with the full power of federal, state and local law enforcement,” Barrena-Sarobe said.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in an initial statement on social media early on Sunday that law enforcement was “investigating the shooting at Lincoln University” and had identified seven gunshot victims.
“It’s just so sad. It’s traumatic, a little bit. We heard people got shot, got killed. You come out here to have a good time and you never expect for this to happen. It’s very traumatic,” said witness Ajia Hopkins.
The university said in a statement Sunday morning that it would be offering counseling services for anyone in need of support.
“We set this out to be a time to celebrate the legacy of Lincoln University, the first HBCU [historically Black colleges and universities] in the country,” said Marc Partee, Lincoln University’s director of public safety. “Devastated. If there was another word to describe that, that’s more impactful, I would use it. But devastated is a start,” Partee continued.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post to X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered his support to the university.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALLFBI.
“This is particularly important because in this age of cell phones, people have videos. Digital evidence is key for us to putting this together and to be able to go back and hold the shooters accountable for what happened today,” Barrena-Sarobe said.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.