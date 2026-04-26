Chester County wants to encourage more trips to the farmer’s market — one stamp at a time
Upon visiting a participating farmer’s market on the Chester County Farmer’s Market Trail map, participating shoppers will receive a stamp.
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Running out of fresh produce might be enough of a reason to head to a local farmer’s market. It might already be a part of the routine. However, shoppers tend to stick to the same places.
AgConnect, a public-private partnership between the Chester County Economic Development Council and Chester County, wants to incentivize curiosity one stamp at a time.
Enter the Chester County Farmers Market Trail map. It’s somewhat of a game. Residents interested in participating can grab a map that highlights 10 farmer’s markets throughout the county.
Maps can be found at participating farmers markets, the AgConnect website and other locations around the county. Upon visiting a farmer’s mark on the map, participants will receive a stamp.
“For me personally, I have little kids,” said Jordan Peek, project manager of AgConnect. “We’re always looking for something to do and a way to spend time outside. And so it really kind of is the perfect marriage of those things.”
People who complete the map by Dec. 31 will receive an Ag-Connect “swag bag.” Ag-Connect hopes the program, which is in its second year, will encourage more shoppers to support local farmers, some of whom are hurting from the Trump administration’s tariffs and rising gas prices.
Melissa Harrop, communications coordinator for AgConnect, said this program goes hand in hand with last year’s new “As Seen in the Chester County Food Guide” initiative.
“A lot of the farms that are listed in the farm guide go and sell their products at our local farmers markets across the county,” Harrop said. “And so it helps bring more awareness to farmers market locations and hours so that the community members know they can get their local produce, their local farm products at these farmer’s markets year-round.”
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