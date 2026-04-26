From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Running out of fresh produce might be enough of a reason to head to a local farmer’s market. It might already be a part of the routine. However, shoppers tend to stick to the same places.

AgConnect, a public-private partnership between the Chester County Economic Development Council and Chester County, wants to incentivize curiosity one stamp at a time.

Enter the Chester County Farmers Market Trail map. It’s somewhat of a game. Residents interested in participating can grab a map that highlights 10 farmer’s markets throughout the county.

Maps can be found at participating farmers markets, the AgConnect website and other locations around the county. Upon visiting a farmer’s mark on the map, participants will receive a stamp.

“For me personally, I have little kids,” said Jordan Peek, project manager of AgConnect. “We’re always looking for something to do and a way to spend time outside. And so it really kind of is the perfect marriage of those things.”