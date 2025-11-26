From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The days of squinting at tiny food labels to find out if an item was produced locally could soon be over for Chester County shoppers.

AgConnect, a public-private partnership between the Chester County Economic Development Council and Chester County, has introduced a green endorsement stamp to help shoppers recognize which products come from the local agricultural community.

“We, in Chester County, are the second-largest producers of [agriculture] products in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Jordan Peek, product manager for AgConnect. “We wanted a way to highlight that and further engage the public with all that’s produced and grown here.”

The “As Seen in the Chester County Farm Guide” endorsement stamp is meant to showcase the more than 125 local farms and businesses participating in AgConnect’s annual program.

Think of it as Chester County’s spin on PA Preferred, Pennsylvania’s statewide “branding campaign for local foods and farms.”

“We wanted to be able to use something we already have and to get it out there for consumers,” said Melissa Harrop, communications coordinator for AgConnect. “The stamp itself is really easy. It’s an easy design. It’s super simple.”

For now, the program is primarily meant for producers who sell directly to consumers. But Harrop said she would like to see local farms and businesses that distribute their food products through wholesalers eventually get similar signage.