How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

As the industry grew, the surrounding community embraced it even more.

“The industry has stayed in Chester County for a few reasons. One, it’s generational. I’m a fourth-generation mushroom family farm and there’s some fifth and sixth generations,” Ferranto said.

Prior to the widespread use of refrigeration, Chesco’s optimal location along the I-95 corridor provided ideal transport of the mushrooms up and down the East Coast.

The mushroom boom also helped recently immigrated Italian and Latino families establish a home in the community through their farms.

At the peak of the local mushroom industry, there were several hundred farms. But, Ferranto said, “through consolidation and the economics of growing mushrooms, we’re now small and mighty.”

The number of farms has waned to a little more than 50, according to Ferranto.

Ferranto is the Mushroom Festival coordinator. Her mother was one of the original founders of the event, when it started in 1985.

She says the festival celebrating the fungi has provided the perfect opportunity to give back to the community.

“In the last three decades, we’ve given over a million dollars in grant money back to the community that we’ve made at the festival. So it’s really a win-win. People come to the festival, we educate them about mushrooms, how we grow them, how to cook them. We have lots of different events… We’ve got things for kids. It’s just really jam packed,” Ferranto said.

Doerfler believes that when you examine the local impact of the mushroom, sales are just one piece of the puzzle. The community pride is immeasurable.

“These are just the things that go beyond the day-to-day sales and the Mushroom Festival. So it really is a sustaining part of the economy and the community.” Doerfler said.