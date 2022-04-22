This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

The experiment

Dustin was ready. He took the magic mushrooms — procured with the help of a tattoo artist friend — ground them up, and mixed them with lemon juice, before throwing it all back in a single gulp.

Then he put on some sunglasses, strapped on his headphones, and hit play on one of his favorite albums: Natalia Lafourcade’s “Hasta la Raiz.” He was ready for his trip to begin.

This was Dustin’s first time taking shrooms in 17 years — a last-ditch effort to try to regain his sense of smell, which he’d lost after a bout with COVID-19.

“You start realizing that you can’t smell things that you normally would,” said Dustin, who asked that his last name be withheld for privacy reasons.

He tried to remind himself that losing his sense of smell wasn’t the worst possible outcome.

“You could be in the hospital, you know. You could have died from this,” he said.

But it was hard. He missed smelling things, like the coffee his wife made in the mornings. Or tasting the meals they’d spent hours cooking — one of Dustin’s mental health outlets during the pandemic. Even home didn’t smell like home anymore.

Dustin wasn’t sure what to do. His loss of smell, or anosmia, was just one of a myriad of lingering symptoms resulting from COVID-19. His doctors didn’t seem to have many answers.

He’d heard about smell training — a kind of physical therapy for the nose that involves sniffing pungent scents several times a day — but sporadic efforts hadn’t yielded any results. And Dustin was getting desperate.

So he started looking for help online. That’s where Dustin came across the idea that magic mushrooms could help treat anosmia.

“I had read somewhere that they change your brain activity, but then they also have an impact on your olfactory system,” he said. “I guess that I probably should have done more research about it and got my ducks in a row, but I was at a point of desperation where I was just like, ‘I just want to try this because if it gives me any sense of relief, whether it’s the sense of smell or mental wellbeing, I’m willing to roll the dice and try it.’”

The sense of smell returns

A half hour into his trip, Dustin “started to feel the fuzzies,” he said.

An hour in, he was starting to see patterns and tracers of light.

By two hours in, he was fully into it. That’s when it happened.

“It hit me in the face,” Dustin said.

Namely: his own body odor.

“And I was like, ‘What the hell is going on? Like, I smell awful.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can smell!’”

Even in the middle of a psychedelic trip, Dustin knew how big this was. He says the depth of smell was incredible. If smells were represented by colors, he could see the whole rainbow and then some.

Dustin was ecstatic. He started running around the apartment smelling things. His wife threw him an orange.

“And I peeled it into and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, I can taste it. Like, really taste it!’”

Later that night, he reveled in the enchiladas they had for dinner.

“I could taste the individual ingredients,” he said. “I mean, it’s not anything I’d wish on anybody to lose their sense of smell, but to lose it and have it come back that abruptly was really — it was a special experience.”

Dustin ended up posting about his experience on Reddit. And he says the biggest question he got from other people was, “Ok, it worked — but did it last?”

For the most part, Dustin says, the answer is yes. That first day, his sense of smell was fully back — he estimates 95 to 100%. Since then, it’s varied from day to day, though he says it hasn’t dipped lower than 90%.

Could science explain what happened here?

Stories like Dustin’s have garnered their own little cult followings online — where thousands of people, if not many, many more — are looking for answers, desperate to regain their sense of smell.

Other first-person accounts with magic mushrooms run the gamut — from instant success, like Dustin’s, to people whose sense of smell returned over several sessions with magic mushrooms, to those who experienced no effect at all.

But there were enough success stories to get us wondering: Could magic mushrooms really be able to treat — or even cure — COVID-related anosmia? We checked in with several scientists to hear what they thought.

Hypothesis #1: Psilocybin rebuilds lost neurons

This was the most popular hypothesis floating around on Reddit posts like Dustin’s.

A while back, some research came out suggesting that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can cause neurons to regenerate, a process called neurogenesis.

Neurons are the workhorses of our olfactory systems. They live in our nasal cavities, and their job is to grab onto odor molecules, and send info about them to the brain.

So the idea with this theory is that COVID-19 is attacking olfactory neurons — and the shrooms are helping them grow back.

This isn’t a brand new idea. Even before COVID-19, there were researchers focused on neurogenesis as a potential fix for anosmia. One of them is Brad Goldstein, an otolaryngologist (or ears, nose, and throat doc) and researcher at Duke University who’s been studying post-COVID anosmia, and is also an expert on neurogenesis.

So does he think neurogenesis could be putting the magic in magic mushrooms?

Probably not.

For one thing, it turns out the evidence that psilocybin causes neurogenesis in humans is pretty thin.

“The evidence from mice is minimal, and [they] was looking at neurogenic areas of the brain, not the olfactory epithelium,” Brad said.

He also pointed out that it would take weeks of neurogenesis to reverse anosmia — not an afternoon of tripping.

But he suggested another possibility.