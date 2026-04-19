From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia emergency room physician Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone was on duty on a recent Sunday, when a man came in suffering from a host of symptoms — nausea, stomach pain, sweating, restlessness and flu-like body aches.

Perrone, who directs the Penn Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy, clocked the cause immediately.

“It looked really like fulminant opioid withdrawal,” she said, “had all the components of opioid withdrawal.”

The patient did have a history of opioid use disorder, but he was in recovery. This time, the culprit was something different: a drug called 7-Hydroxymitragynine, better known as 7-OH, a synthetic version of kratom.

Kratom is usually advertised as a safe herbal supplement that’s used as an energy booster, pain reliever and, crucially, an aid for quitting opioids. But addiction specialists and researchers say that 7-OH is a different, more potent and much more dangerous beast.

“Kratom was one problem, but that was a lower dose of exposure of the compound that binds to the mu-opioid receptor,” Perrone said. The mu-opioid receptor is the primary target for our bodies’ own endorphins and also opioids like morphine and fentanyl.

“Once they started concentrating it in these 7-OH products, it was really replicating a full opioid,” she said.

For Perrone, this came into clear focus when she saw how her ER patient reacted to the treatment she administered.

“I gave him one dose of buprenorphine, or suboxone, in the emergency department and all of his symptoms went away,” she said. “So, you know, to be able to use an opioid use disorder treatment on somebody with 7-OH use really solidifies for me — eyes open — that this is really the same problem.”

From kratom to 7-OH: how a traditional herbal remedy evolved into lab-made drugs

When addiction psychiatrist Corneliu Stanciu first started looking into kratom in 2013, it was, he said, “a very different landscape compared to now.”

“I tried to put out some public education alerts and nobody was interested,” said Stanciu, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. “They’re like, ‘Who cares about this?'”

Back then, we were still in what Stanciu characterizes as the “first wave” of kratom use here in the U.S.

Kratom originally hails from southeast Asia, where, Stanciu says, people have used it for centuries as a kind of herbal remedy for the ailments of every life.

“It’s something that’s been embedded in their culture,” Stanciu said. “They smoke it, chew it, maybe brew it as a tea, to a lesser extent smoke it. It gives them energy, helps with pain. A very natural modality.”

And, importantly, he said that kind of usage has led to few-to-no fatalities or significant side effects.

It was in a similar form that kratom first arrived in the U.S. in the early 2000s — as a powder made from the dried leaves that people could take with water, or brew into a tea.

It quickly gained traction as a way of helping people get off of heroin or other opioids.

In lower doses, kratom functions like a stimulant — but in larger doses, it has an opioid-like effect that can help ease withdrawal symptoms, without the same risk profile of traditional opioids, making it an attractive option for people struggling with opioid addiction.

“And it was effective,” Stanciu said. “It’s pretty challenging to overdose on it or to have any type of toxicity when used that way.”

That all changed around 2015, with the introduction of a second wave of “enhanced” kratom products.

“Vendors got smarter and they noticed, ‘OK, maybe we can enhance kratom,'” Stanciu said. “So what they did is they increased the amount of a very potent ingredient in kratom, which is 7-OH.”