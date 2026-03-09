From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nothing could take away the immeasurable pain Susan Ousterman felt when she lost her son, Tyler Cordeiro, in 2020.

He suffered a drug overdose not far from his family’s home in Bucks County and was taken to a nearby hospital in Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead.

The location of Tyler’s death later proved to be important, because Philadelphia residents and those whose loved ones died in the city are eligible for Philly HEALs, a free grief support and counseling program specifically designed for people experiencing drug-related losses. It proved to be a lifesaver for the grieving mother.

“They were incredible,” Ousterman said. “They absolutely changed the trajectory of my healing journey.”

Now, she and other parents, family members and people who advocate for addiction services want to ensure that all Pennsylvanians who suffer this kind of loss can access similar grief support.

They are urging state agencies to use settlement money won in national lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors to create a statewide support system and financial assistance for people who need it.

“It impacts the whole family,” Ousterman said. “It’s very intricate. And we need this more.”