How are states spending their opioid settlement cash? Look yours up in this database

Opioid settlement payouts are expected to total about $50 billion over nearly two decades, paid by more than a dozen companies that made or distributed prescription painkillers, including Johnson & Johnson, Walgreens, and Walmart. Although it’s a large sum, it’s dwarfed by the size of the crisis, making each dollar that’s spent critical.

KFF Health News and its partners reviewed hundreds of settlement spending reports, extracting expenditures line by line, and developed a methodology to sort the expenditures into categories like treatment or prevention. States were given an opportunity to review the data and comment on their spending.

To be sure, the database does not capture the full picture of opioid settlement spending nationwide. Some places do not publish spending reports, while others declined to engage with this project. The data presented here is a snapshot as of the end of 2023 and does not account for further spending in 2024. The differences in how states control, process and report on the money make apples-to-apples comparisons nearly impossible. Still, the database helps to fill a gap left by a lack of national reporting requirements and federal government inaction.

It is “a tool for those who want to objectively measure whether everything that can be done is being done,” said Matthew Myers, a former president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, which compiles similar annual reports on tobacco settlement money.

Funding for treatment is a clear winner

The top priority to emerge from early opioid settlement spending was treatment, with more than $416 million spent or committed to residential rehabs, outpatient counseling, medications for opioid use disorder, and more.

The state of New York — which spent the most on treatment — allocated about $22 million of that for programs that make the gold standard for care as easy as possible for patients: providing same-day prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medication that decreases cravings for opioids.

The result was a program that John Greene said changed his life.

Greene, 57, used to live in the woods down the street from Family & Children’s Counseling Services in Cortland, N.Y. He cycled through jails and hospitals, overdosing half a dozen times and trying rehab just as many.

But now he has four months of recovery under his belt — the longest stint since he started regularly using drugs at 14.

He said it’s because the counseling center’s new program — funded by a mix of state and local opioid settlement dollars — has a different approach. Counselors aren’t didactic and judgmental. They don’t force him to stop smoking marijuana. Several staff members have experienced addiction themselves. They drive Greene, who doesn’t have a car, to doctor appointments and the pharmacy for his buprenorphine prescription.

Now Greene lives and works with his brother, looks forward to weekly counseling sessions and is notching small victories — such as buying his nephew toy cars as a stocking stuffer.

“It made me feel good to do something for somebody and not expect nothing back,” Greene said.

Emily Georgia, one of Greene’s counselors, said the center has worked with nearly 200 people like him in the past year. Without the settlements, “the program probably wouldn’t exist,” she said.

Across the country, the money supports other innovative treatment approaches:

$21 million for a new program in Kentucky that diverts people with mental illness or addiction who face low-level charges away from incarceration and into treatment, education, and workforce training

More than $3 million for, in part, three new mobile methadone programs in Massachusetts, to bring the medication to rural and underserved areas

Tens of thousands of dollars each in Iowa and Pennsylvania to cover out-of-pocket treatment costs for people without insurance or those with high deductibles

Philip Rutherford, an expert on substance use disorder at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, said these efforts “are really positive” and many have been “historically difficult or impossible to achieve with federal or state funding.”

But some funds are also flowing to treatment approaches that defy best practices, such as denying people medications for opioid use disorder.

Some in the recovery community consider methadone and buprenorphine a crutch. But study after study shows that the medications help people stay in treatment and reduce the risk of overdose and death. Research even suggests that treatment without these medications can be more harmful than no treatment at all.

Although not everyone will want medication, settlement funds shouldn’t “prop up a system that doesn’t allow people to have that choice,” said Regina LaBelle, a professor of addiction policy at Georgetown University.

Babies, forgotten victims of the epidemic

While treatment received a windfall in early opioid settlement spending, another aspect of the crisis was neglected: neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition in which babies exposed to drugs in the womb experience withdrawal.

Nationwide, more than 59 newborns a day are diagnosed with it. Yet only about $8.4 million in settlement money was committed to the issue — less than 0.5% of all funds publicly reported as spent or committed in 2022 and 2023.

Experts in public health and addiction, as well as affected families, say it’s due to stigma.

“A mom using drugs and being a parent is a very uncomfortable reality to face,” said Ashley Grant, a 38-year-old mother of three in Mesa, Ariz. “It’s easier to just push it under the rug or let them fall through the cracks, as sad as that is.”

It almost happened to her.

Grant learned she was pregnant with her third child last year. At the time, her partner was in jail and she was using drugs after an eight-year period of recovery, was estranged from her family and didn’t know how she’d survive the next nine months.

During a visit to a methadone clinic, she saw a booth about Jacob’s Hope, a specialty nursery that cares for substance-exposed newborns and their moms. Nursery staff connected her with a therapist, helped her enroll in parenting classes and dropped off diapers and a playpen at her home.

After delivering at the hospital, Grant and her baby boy stayed at Jacob’s Hope for about a week. Nurses showed her how skin-to-skin contact calmed his withdrawal symptoms and more frequent feedings and burpings decreased gastrointestinal discomfort, which is common among substance-exposed newborns.

Today, Grant has roughly five months of recovery. She got certified as a peer recovery specialist and hopes to join Jacob’s Hope one day to help moms like her.

But the nursery’s future is uncertain.

After opening in 2019, Jacob’s Hope nearly shut down this summer due to low reimbursements and delayed payments from insurers, said Lyndsey Steele, its associate director. Community donations kept the nursery afloat, but “it’s still hanging on by a thread,” she said.

She’s hoping opioid settlement money can help.

In 2022, Jacob’s Hope received about $250,000 from Arizona’s opioid settlements. But this year, the legislature captured the state’s share of remaining funds and, in a controversial move, gave it to the Department of Corrections.

Jacob’s Hope has now turned to local governments, which control their own settlement dollars. Its home city of Mesa said a first round of grant applications should open in the spring.

Steele prays it won’t be too late for babies in need — the epidemic’s “forgotten victims,” she called them.

Heart disease screening, robot ambulances, and more

Some opioid settlement expenditures have sparked fierce disagreement. They generally fall into three buckets: money for law enforcement, funding for youth prevention programs and purchases unrelated to the opioid crisis.

Settlement dollars nationwide have bought body scanners, K-9 units, bulletproof vests, patrol trucks and laptops and printers for police and sheriffs.

Some spending strayed even further from the spirit of the settlement. In Oregon City, Oregon, more than $30,000 was spent on screening first responders for heart disease. Police Chief Shaun Davis said his staff respond to opioid-related emergencies and experience trauma that increases their risk of heart attack.

But some people question if settlement funds should be footing the bill.

“This looks to me like you’re trying to defray other costs” from the police budget, said Stephen Loyd, chair of Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Council. “I don’t think that there’s any way that this opioid money was earmarked for stuff like that.”