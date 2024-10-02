Philadelphia sees a decline in drug overdose deaths among residents for the first time in 5 years, data show
Drug overdose deaths among Philadelphians have risen every year since 2018, but preliminary numbers for 2023 show a drop.
Fewer Philadelphians are dying from drug overdoses, according to new city data released Wednesday, which shows a decline in fatalities for the first time in five years.
Data from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health show that an estimated 1,122 residents died from drug overdoses in 2023. It’s a small drop from the 1,207 confirmed deaths that occurred the previous year.
The overdose fatality data is preliminary and subject to change until finalized at a later date, city officials said. The data only reflects overdose deaths among Philadelphia residents and does not include overdose deaths that occurred in the city among non-residents.
These numbers mirror a nationwide trend of falling drug overdose deaths after years of significant losses driven by potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Public health experts and researchers told NPR that they hope the declining rates across the nation are a result of widespread access to naloxone — the opioid overdose reversal medication — and expansions in addiction treatment programs.
Updated overdose fatalities among Philadelphians were released with information on other public health statistics that showed declines in COVID-19 deaths and homicides, and an increase in life expectancy of residents.
Dr. Megan Todd, chief epidemiologist at the health department, said in a statement that these findings “are good news for Philadelphia,” but the city continues to face serious public health issues and disparities in health outcomes.
“Too many Philadelphians continue to die from overdoses, violence, and chronic disease — issues that have threatened the city since long before COVID-19,” Todd said in a press release statement. “And the impact of these deaths is far from equal.”
Data show persisting racial disparities in fatal overdoses. Deaths of Black residents remain elevated while deaths of white residents continue to decline. Overdose rates among Hispanic and Asian residents did not significantly change, according to the data.
Some city planning districts saw fewer local residents die from drug overdoses, including in parts of Northeast and Northwest Philly. But data show deaths increased in areas of the River Wards, South Philly and West Philly.
The city has not yet released its full annual report of all overdose deaths that occurred in the city in 2023. In past years, these reports have had detailed information on the types of drugs involved, including the presence of xylazine, zip code information, and the city’s response plans.
