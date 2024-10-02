From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fewer Philadelphians are dying from drug overdoses, according to new city data released Wednesday, which shows a decline in fatalities for the first time in five years.

Data from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health show that an estimated 1,122 residents died from drug overdoses in 2023. It’s a small drop from the 1,207 confirmed deaths that occurred the previous year.

The overdose fatality data is preliminary and subject to change until finalized at a later date, city officials said. The data only reflects overdose deaths among Philadelphia residents and does not include overdose deaths that occurred in the city among non-residents.

These numbers mirror a nationwide trend of falling drug overdose deaths after years of significant losses driven by potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Public health experts and researchers told NPR that they hope the declining rates across the nation are a result of widespread access to naloxone — the opioid overdose reversal medication — and expansions in addiction treatment programs.