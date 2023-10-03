From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More people than ever before are dying from drug overdoses in Philadelphia, including in Black and brown communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, the city saw an uptick in overdose deaths. 1,413 people died in 2022, according to a new report released Monday.

“The fact that this crisis is spreading across the city and moving into Black and Hispanic neighborhoods like never before is heartbreaking,” Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said in a statement. “For those who mistakenly thought that this was a problem contained within Kensington, these data show that is not the case.”

While the single highest number of overdose deaths by city zip code — 193 deaths — occurred in the Kensington and Harrowgate neighborhoods, other areas in West and Northeast Philly saw at least 50 fatalities or more.

Data shows that the most severe increases in fatal overdoses occurred among Black and Hispanic residents — a trend being seen nationally.

There was a 20% increase in fatal overdoses among Black people in 2022 compared to the previous year, data shows. Deaths climbed by about 11% and 2% among Hispanic and white residents, respectively.