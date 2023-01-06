Philadelphia will also collect money from other national and state opioid settlements with Purdue Pharma, the makers of Oxycontin, and pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, in lawsuits over their roles in the opioid and addiction epidemic.

About 1,276 people in Philadelphia died from a drug overdose in 2021, the highest number ever reported for the area, according to city data.

“Philadelphia continues to see a massive toll of overdose deaths affecting every city, neighborhood and every demographic,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

She added that overdose rates among Black and Latino residents in particular have sharply risen in the last year.

Investing in Kensington

The neighborhood of Kensington has been one of the hardest-hit communities in Philadelphia — and the greater Delaware Valley region — of the opioid epidemic.

People suffering from substance use have flocked to the area for years. Homelessness and crime have become consistent problems, and the pervasiveness of addiction in the neighborhood has affected long-time residents and businesses.

A big chunk of the city’s settlement money — $7.5 million — will go toward community health and wellness programs in Kensington. Local leaders said the funding will not only help people struggling with substance use, but also help revitalize the neighborhood as a whole.

Dollars will be used to help Kensington residents with home repairs, rent relief, and foreclosure support. There will also be grants for groups that work to maintain public parks as safe, drug-free zones for youth. Some of the money will be used to support schools and their playgrounds, security, and staff.

Dr. Bill McKinney is the executive director of the New Kensington Community Development Center.

“Hopefully, these specific investments will help those suffering from addiction, from being unsheltered,” McKinney said, “will help families and children who have suffered for the crime of living here, will help our schools and parks so that we have the same things that everyone else in this room wants for themselves and their families.”

Substance use treatment

Another $4 million of the settlement money will go toward opioid and substance use treatment programs throughout the city, including expanding existing services.

The city will look to establish mobile methadone vans that can make medication assisted treatment more accessible.

Methadone is one of the most tightly regulated treatment medications, despite its proven success in helping people get into recovery for an opioid addiction. To get the medication, people typically have to show up, in person, every day, to get a single dosage.

“[A van] brings treatment to where people are,” said Dr. Jill Bowen, commissioner of the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and disAbilities Services. “It reduces barriers to treatment access, and ultimately connects people to bricks and mortar treatment and brings them off the street.”

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration lifted a 14-year moratorium on the establishment of new methadone vans in June 2021.

Bowen said mobile programs will offer people same-day medication enrollment and dosing.

Settlement funding will also be used to increase the dosage of buprenorphine medication for those in prisons from 8 milligrams to 16 milligrams in order to be on par with dosing regulations in outpatient treatment programs.

Officials will use the money to expand the availability of methadone to people in prison.

Other dollars will go toward the Kensington Hospital’s wound care program, which involves two mobile vans that bring medical and health care services to people with injuries and infections that they’ve gotten while using substances.