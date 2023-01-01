Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Shawn Westfahl is the organization’s overdose prevention and harm reduction coordinator. He said the new state law recognizes a broader shift in views on how to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“People may not be able to come to Prevention Point or one of our mobile sites or other organizations,” he said. “But to be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine. It’s overtaken heroin and opioid pills as the leading cause of deadly drug overdoses in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

What’s more, fentanyl has contaminated the illegal drug supply beyond opioid substances. It’s been found mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine, other stimulants, and benzodiazepines.

Preliminary data from the state Department of Health shows that more than 3,000 people in Pennsylvania died from a drug overdose in the last year.

The test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in different substances. The strip is dipped in a bit of water that’s mixed with drug residue. Within minutes, the strip reveals if the substance mixture contains fentanyl.