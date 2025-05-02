From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is seeing a slight drop in drug overdose deaths for the first time in five years, new data shows, but novel substances are gradually overtaking the street drug supply, putting people who use drugs at risk of new health complications.

The city Department of Public Health released final data for 2023 just this week, which showed that there were 1,310 drug overdose deaths that year.

It’s a 7% decrease from the year before, which has experts optimistic, but the figure is still the second-highest number of overdose deaths on record.

“But we also know this is not a time to celebrate. We know that every single life that is lost to overdose is preventable,” said Keli McLoyd, director of the city’s Opioid Response Unit. “We are going to keep our foot on the gas to make even more inroads with respect to preventing overdoses.”

Public health leaders credited the decline to more aggressive addiction prevention and treatment efforts in recent years. That has included widespread distribution and access to naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and the availability of medications to treat opioid use disorders like buprenorphine.

Experts also pointed to rapid changes in Philly’s street drug supply. While fentanyl remains a leading culprit in overdose deaths, street drugs are more often being mixed with stimulants like cocaine, which were present in more than half of all 2023 opioid overdose deaths.

Street drugs are also being cut or diluted with other adulterants, or substances used to bulk up the supply or enhance the effects of the illegal drugs they’re combined with.

Dr. Daniel Teixeira da Silva, medical director of substance use prevention and harm reduction at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said the veterinary sedative xylazine, an adulterant known as “tranq,” continues to cause painful and sometimes life-threatening injuries.

“In 2023, we saw the highest burden of skin wounds among people who use drugs in Philadelphia since 2010,” da Silva said.

Now, medetomidine, another even more potent veterinary sedative, is emerging and overtaking xylazine in street dope samples, newer research shows. The adulterant comes with its own signature health effects, including heart complications and nervous system disorders.

“Within three or four hours in the emergency department, they suddenly get a lot sicker. Their blood pressure spikes, their heart rate spikes, they get these kind of shakes,” said Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, an emergency and addiction medicine physician at the University of Pennsylvania. “And they’re like, ‘This is what I mean, doc, this is what’s happening to me.’ You hear that and you see them, you’re like, ‘This does not look like really anything else that I’ve seen.’”