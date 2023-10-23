In the first week earlier this month, canvassers knocked on about 2,400 doors and spoke to 411 residents — a 17% contact rate. Workers will sweep through neighborhoods a second time in order to reach people they may have missed in their first pass through.

The initiative is partially funded with the city’s share of national opioid settlement payouts from pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers.

Elie said this project is different from others she’s canvassed for in the past. She said she wished some of these resources were available for friends who have died from drug overdoses.

“I’m doing this because I like helping people,” Elie said. “Knowing that I got [Narcan] in a household, that makes me smile.”

For the most part, outreach worker Mitchell Bormack said people are receptive to what he has to say and the materials he is distributing.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people who say their son or daughter has a problem. I had someone whose father overdosed from heroin like seven years ago,” he said. “One woman I spoke to yesterday said, ‘Oh man, I wish you’d been here like a week ago because I would have given this stuff to my neighbor across the street who just [overdosed] and died.’”

While canvassing Thursday, Bormack came across resident Katherine Camacho, who said she’d gladly take the resource guides and fentanyl strips. She said she’ll keep the Narcan on her in case she ever has to use it on someone who’s overdosing.

Camacho also agreed to get additional training from the city to become a trusted messenger, someone who can continue to spread awareness and distribute information in her community.

“You never know too much,” she said. “God’s putting these people to help at these times, the worst times, that we’re seeing. It’s so sad that kids have to see this growing up, and us adults, we have family members that see this. It’s a battle.”

There’s no official end date to the canvassing project. City officials said the project will continue for as long as it takes to reach as many doors and people as they can.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24-hour hotline that offers referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Call 1-800-662-HELP for more information.