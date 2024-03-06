New art installation visualizes life at the intersection of homelessness, drug use and sex work in Philly

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new art installation is drawing on stories of perseverance from people surviving homelessness, the opioid crisis and sex work in Philadelphia.

The installation called “Not Welcome Anywhere” is a week-long, multimedia art exhibition that features visual and auditory narratives of these harsh realities at Blah Blah Gallery in Callowhill.

Curated by harm reduction organization Project SAFE, the exhibit is based on a peer-to-peer diversion report which found that legal, medical and social services throughout Philadelphia are mostly inaccessible for people using drugs and trading sex.

The art installation’s namesake is also trying to convey other issues, said co-curator and Project SAFE organizer Mae West — including systemic exclusion and discrimination.

“Folks who use drugs and trade sex and are living on the streets of Philadelphia are truly not welcome anywhere. From public restrooms to the free libraries, legal services,” West said. “Quite literally every single space is crafted and encouraged by the systems to actively exclude and discourage the existence of folks who are deemed undesirable in our society.”

For the installation, West and Project SAFE’s curation team wanted “Not Welcome Anywhere”e to be an interactive experience.

“It’s very tangible. There are many different immersive elements. There’s audio, they’re visual elements. There are things that you can touch and feel and investigate,” West said.