From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Throughout the country, most states are collecting data on how to effectively curb opioid overdose deaths. The problem — few are improving their treatment systems for people living with substance use disorder, according to a new report from Pew Charitable Trusts.

“What is missing in many states is a real concerted effort to bring together stakeholders to look at the data and make a plan … then look back and see, ‘Did we achieve the goals we set out to?’” said Frances McGaffey, associate manager of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment at Pew Charitable Trusts in Philadelphia.

This assessment comes from a self-reporting analysis used by Pew, which has been helping states improve care for people with opioid use disorder.

“Since 2017, Pew has provided technical assistance to states looking to improve their opioid use disorder treatment systems, and in that time, we’ve seen that states’ key decision makers aren’t accessing, or often implementing, needed reforms that could improve treatment and save lives,” McGaffey said.