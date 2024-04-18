A majority-minority city

The first panel to kick off the evening discussed immigration trends. The city’s immigrant population is at its highest since 1940. That was not always the case. In the early 20th century, immigration “stalled,” a Brookings study found.

“If you believe that growing a tax base is important, if you believe that providing skilled talent for our employers to hire is important, if you believe that business start-ups are a good thing to aspire to, I’ve got news. It’s primarily going to be driven by immigrants,” said Anuj Gupta, CEO of the Welcoming Center.

Immigration is one of the main economic and population drivers, and the panelists underscored the contributions of new residents and the challenges they face.

Kerzy Azocar, CEO of Greenline Access Capital, pointed to a gap in cultural competency and support for non-English speakers, barriers she said can be addressed by working together.

A persistent struggle for affordable housing

Panelist Maria Gonzalez, president at the Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises, Jim Burnett with the Black Squirrel Collective and Brian Hudson of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency in a separate panel unpacked the city’s housing market, talking about racial inequities and affordability.

In a city that is majority-minority, Burnett said that almost 95% of developers are white men. He wants to improve access to development opportunities, which includes financing and contracts.

“The laws weren’t set up, in particular, for Black folks not to own property, let alone develop property,” he said. “Over the years, some of that has shifted, but behaviors haven’t shifted that much, appraisals haven’t shifted that much.”

There is a lack of quality homes for sale under $150,000. Gonzalez said that is not helping people in her community.

She touched upon gentrification and referred to the historic displacement of the Puerto Rican community from the art museum area. Gonzalez said the Department of Housing and Urban Development must do better at defining affordable housing and take into consideration that 30% of Philadelphians live in poverty.

“Many neighborhoods in Philadelphia feel the pressures, where there’s gentrification forces that are coming around the periphery of our neighborhoods,” she said. “There is the space to do both affordable and market-rate housing. It should not preclude anyone from doing both. There has to be an equitable solution and strategy to make sure that we’re not pitting one group against the other.”