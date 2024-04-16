Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Home sales in Philadelphia declined nearly 40% last year compared to the prior year, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

In 2023, a total of 15,617 homes were sold — nearly 10,000 fewer than 2022, a banner year for home sales in Philadelphia.

The report attributes the “exceptional” uptick in 2022 to low interest rates and other “pandemic-related” trends, including the increase in people working from home.

“It was one of the highest numbers of sales that we’ve had since the Great Recession,” said Katie Martin, lead researcher on Pew’s latest “State of the City” report.

Affordability is one of the main issues causing the dip in sales. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is hovering around 7% — more than double the rate locked in by homeowners who refinanced during the pandemic.