Philadelphia is seeing tangible improvements in its poverty and violent crime statistics, but the opioid epidemic remains a massive hurdle for residents.

In this “year of transition” — a new mayor, fresh faces on Philadelphia City Council and new leadership taking the helm at major city institutions — the Pew Charitable Trusts finds persistent problems remain a threat to undermine progress.

Pew outlined the progress and problems facing Philadelphia in its annual “State of the City” report, which the nonprofit released Thursday morning.

“At least by historical standards, Philadelphia’s economy entered the year in relatively good condition,” Pew said in the report’s overview. “In 2023, the city’s unemployment rate was 4.2% on average, the lowest in more than 30 years, while the number of jobs in the city—an average of 765,400—was the highest in 40 years.”

For the first time in 16 years of Pew releasing the annual metrics, Philadelphia’s median household income of $56,517 surpassed Baltimore’s. The figure still pales in comparison to the national average of $74,755.

Despite these advances, economic growth was far from equitable. White, non-Hispanic households out-earned Black and Hispanic households on average by $40,000 a year.

Here are some highlights of the report:

Poverty declines, but drug overdoses remain high

The “State of the City Report” examines Philadelphia in a vacuum — but also compares it to nine comparable cities: Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Pittsburgh and Washington D.C.

Philadelphia has long held the unofficial moniker as America’s poorest big city. According to the latest data from 2022, Philadelphia’s poverty rate was 21.7%. Pew said that’s the lowest it’s been since the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s deep poverty rate dropped to the single digits. Pew’s analysis of U.S. Census Data found that the percentage of people living in poverty varied dramatically between demographic groups. For example, children under the age of 18 experienced poverty at an almost 29% clip.

While Philadelphia has made advancements in addressing its poverty rate, the ongoing opioid epidemic remains at crisis level.

“The city recorded an estimated 1,300 unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2023, the seventh straight year with more than 1,100 such deaths reported,” Pew wrote in the overview. “Among the nine cities that The Pew Charitable Trusts has long used for comparison in its ‘State of the City’ reports, Philadelphia had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths: 78.9 for every 100,000 residents.”

If those numbers hold true for 2023, it would make it the second-highest overdose death total for Philadelphia on record.

Official numbers from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health are expected to be released in May.