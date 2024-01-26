Lots of new faces, but familiar issues as Philly City Council returns to action
Philadelphia City Council returned to City Hall for its first official legislative session of the year.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Although Inauguration Day earlier this month was actually a City Council session, Thursday morning’s gathering was the first real session, and the first time the new-look council met together in City Hall.
With some new faces in the room — and some familiar faces in new places — City Council did a few things that haven’t been done in quite a while. First off, the meeting actually started on time promptly at 10 a.m., which had become a rare occurrence in recent history.
Secondly, the group held an in-person caucus meeting a half hour before the session started. Since the start of the pandemic, those meetings had not been taking place.
The morning’s business only consisted of passing the rules of council, but that didn’t stop about a dozen or so people from speaking on various topics during the public comment portion of the meeting, also held in-person.
Council President Kenyatta Johnson said the newly constituted council will move away from online hearings that have been staples since the start of COVID.
“Hearings are back in-person, council sessions obviously are back in-person as well as caucuses back in-person, and we want the city of Philadelphia to know that we’re open for business as relates to addressing the issues and concerns of the citizens here in the city of Philadelphia.”
Johnson said he will have a style of his own when running the body.
He said he’s “an inclusive, hardworking leader. I’m also a great listener when it comes, not only listening to my members so I can support them in addressing their issues and concerns, but most importantly listening to the issues and concerns of the people.”
Council members introduced nearly 50 bills and resolutions at the meeting, ranging from approving people hired by Mayor Cherelle Parker to investigating the Office of Homeless Services for how they spent their money in the past several years.
Johnson said quality of life issues and poverty will be among the chief agenda items for the rest of the council session, which runs through June.
Arena protests
As they arrived at City Hall, council members were greeted by protestors opposed to the proposed arena for the Philadelphia 76ers at Market East.
The protestors urged council members to oppose any city, state or federal financing for any part of the arena. The proposal by the basketball team being considered would use a portion of the Fashion District and a former Greyhound bus station to build an arena and housing.
Councilmember Mark Squilla spoke about how everything related to those plans is on hold pending a full review by outside experts. That review will go well into the spring and Squilla specified that 30 days before any bill is introduced clearing the way for the project, he plans to send it to the community groups who would be impacted by the development.
Councilmember Rue Landau authored a resolution calling for the city to better use data to find fixes for some of the worst issues of violence and homelessness in the city. Landau believes a data-driven review has not been done on this level before, and a hearing could help shed light on how to spend money in the upcoming budget hearings.
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson called for an independent review of the city’s Office of Homeless Services in order to figure out how their spending has grown so out of control.
The council member said the office has bills dating back years that have not been paid and that is causing ripple effects, especially for businesses that are engaged to help the unhoused people in the city.
“Thus far we have seen the mismanagement of funds and invoices and a variety of information in the office that calls into question their ability to ensure that they could adequately serve the unhoused population here in the city of Philadelphia,” Gilmore Richardson said.
“Their budget has ballooned over the past four years. I mean, we’re still receiving questions regarding the services the unhoused population is receiving and so we have to take a deeper dive.”
Council now will have weekly sessions through mid-June and will have to pass a budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.