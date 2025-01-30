Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier is expected to introduce a legislative package designed to increase Philadelphia’s supply of affordable housing by “cutting red tape” in the development process for the private market.

The bills, set to be submitted Thursday, are aimed at speeding up and streamlining zoning and permitting requests, while keeping the latter economical for real estate developers building affordable units.

Gauthier, one of City Council’s most vocal housing advocates, also hopes to add new layers of accountability, make it easier to create accessory dwelling units and expand city definitions for affordable housing projects.

“We have to build many, many more units and preserve many more units in order to meet the affordable housing need in our city. And that means cutting red tape,” Gauthier said.

The package is the next phase of a broader campaign to protect and expand affordable housing in Philadelphia. The effort, dubbed “Defying Displacement,” comes as the city continues to experience an affordable housing crisis compounded by historically high rents and mortgage rates, a reality Gauthier fears will make Philadelphia unaffordable for its most vulnerable residents, if left unchecked.

Gauthier’s push, primarily aimed at aiding Black and Latino residents with low incomes, coincides with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s push to preserve or build 30,000 units of housing during her first term in office. With this legislative package, Gauthier hopes to ensure that many of those units are affordable at a time when the city could lose hundreds of affordable units.