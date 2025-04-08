From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Milk, meat, I’ve gotten eggs here,” said Wilmington resident Sandra Way. “I don’t know what I’d do without it. Really and truly.”

The 80-year-old said she needs the weekly food assistance distributed by Lutheran Community Services because her Social Security check only stretches so far. But LCS and other food pantries could face painful cuts after the federal government slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for food assistance.

‘Food is medicine’

LCS cares about giving people nutritious food, said Rob Gurnee, executive director. Its mission is to bridge the gap between food insecurity and nutrition insecurity.

Walking through LCS’ main food warehouse facility in Wilmington, there are refrigerators full of locally sourced meats, vibrantly colored fruits and boxes of eggs from area farms.

It gets food for its clients through the Food Bank of Delaware, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, local farmers, purchased food and donated food.

The nonprofit has a network of food pantries and a nutrition program, the Delaware Food Farmacy Program, operated with the ChristianaCare health care system. It provides medically tailored groceries for people with certain medical conditions, including congestive heart failure, hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes. The program expanded last year to pregnant women who are obese, living in food deserts and patients of ChristianaCare. In 2024, the food pantries served more than 51,500 people and LCS delivered 2,829 groceries to patients.