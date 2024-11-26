From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delawareans waited in long lines at a mobile food pantry in Wilmington to pick up a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving this week.

Marianne Gracia was one of those who visited the pantry Monday to get food for her family. She said it’s been a tough year financially because her sister and her brother-in-law are disabled and unable to work.

“We’re all living stressfully,” she said. “But I came out to get this for my sister, and have a nice time together.”

The Food Bank of Delaware has been holding large drive-through mobile pantries in each of Delaware’s three counties. Kim Turner, vice president of communications for the Food Bank, said they’ve served about 4,500 families in Kent and Sussex counties and expect to serve about 2,500 more in New Castle County.