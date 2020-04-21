Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Grocery stores and supermarkets are open during the coronavirus crisis but some have a low inventory of milk, meats and other staples.

Many people are also out of work – and money – to purchase what is available.

With these shortfalls in mind, the Food Bank of Delaware has stepped into the void and this week is holding a mass giveaway in each of Delaware’s three counties.

Monday’s event at the Christiana Mall near Newark, aimed at providing food to 2,500 struggling families, scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

But cars, trucks and SUVs began piling into the sprawling lot about 7 a.m, so officials opened at 9.