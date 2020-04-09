Delaware Boy Scouts offering ‘victory gardens’ to help ease burden

More than 100 years ago, the Boys Scouts of America jumped into action during World War I to plant “victory gardens” in support of the war effort. The group even adopted the motto: “every scout to feed a soldier.” Over two growing seasons, BSA established 12,000 scout farms around the country and started handing out medals for gardening.

Now, victory gardens are making a comeback. As part of an effort to help people impacted by coronavirus, the Boy Scouts of America, Del-Mar-Va Council is offering plots at the Akridge Scout Reservation in Delaware for residents to plant their own gardens.

“Given the economic hardships that many families are currently facing and will be facing in their future, I think a victory garden wouldn’t be too bad of an idea,” said Robert Nakagawa, scout executive for the Del-Mar-Va Council. “We have a property, right there in Dover, that is easily accessible, especially to families living nearby, that could use extra land to plant a decent-size garden.”