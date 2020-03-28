Yes, you can go to your community garden; City deems farms ‘essential’

Meanwhile, 60,000 seedlings of different kinds of kale, lettuce, broccoli and other hardy greens grown by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society were sitting at Bartram’s Gardens and the Awbury Arboretum waiting to be distributed to 130 sites across the city.

The future was unknown for the plant starters, given annually in batches of 250 to gardens across the city to become food for garden members, pantries and shelters.

Finally, on Wednesday, the city’s Parks and Recreation department clarified the situation. Yes, gardens are essential and life-sustaining, thus OK to operate during the current emergency.

“Philadelphia’s community gardens provide many residents opportunities for physical exercise and production of food,” said Maita Soukup, a spokesperson for the city’s Parks and Rec Department.

New rules for communal green spaces

To protect everyone from COVID-19, the city together with the State Department of Agriculture and local garden advocates put together protocols and guidance for residents to operate the nearly 400 communal green spaces across the city.

As of Friday, a maximum of five people will be allowed in a garden at a time, and they will each need to maintain six feet of distance. All shared tools and surfaces will need to be sanitized after every use, and all meetings or events are prohibited.

Gardens who operate farmer’s markets will also need to abide by special guidance, such as spacing tables six feet away from each other and ensuring minimal or no person-to-person contact. Crowds are to be staggered and no food shall be sold other than whole, uncut produce. Gloves and hand sanitizer use will also be enforced.

Gardens that do not play by the rules could get closed by the city.

“It’s been a wild week,” said Justin Trezza, director of community garden programs at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Usually, gardens pick up the seedlings grown by PHS. But this year, because of the coronavirus, PHS decided to switch to a delivery system. The operation was set to start this Thursday, but because of a possible case of the virus at Bartram’s Garden, growing spaces across the city will have to wait until next week to start planting.