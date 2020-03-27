Changing tactics

Community organizations say adjusting to the changes brought on by COVID-19 may be difficult and time-consuming, but the alternative could mean a loss of thousands of dollars in federal funding for every Philadelphian left uncounted and a loss in congressional representation.

Before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Philadelphia, Ceiba had partnered with theater nonprofit Just Act to create an interactive play to dispel census myths while residents waited for free tax filing help at the nonprofit’s North Philly office. Actors only got through a handful of performances before the city shut down in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We are looking at using technology and video to make [census outreach] happen,” said Gonzalez.

While Ceiba and other organizations rethink their strategies, they’ve also had to deal with the community’s immediate needs as a result of the city’s freeze.

As city and state officials took increasingly strict measures to slow the spread of the virus, Gonzalez said Ceiba had to focus on translating and disseminating information in Spanish, which took time.

“It took us some work, that could have been devoted to the census, to ask city government, state government to make sure that information was conveyed,” he said.

Gonzalez said until that happened, organizations like Ceiba had to continue filling in information gaps.

Though Gonzalez said the state is falling behind in making critical coronavirus information available in Spanish, he sees the needle moving in Philadelphia. It helps that news outlets have started to translate some COVID-19 coverage in Spanish, he said, and City Hall is now offering Spanish translations during daily briefings.

Ceiba is looking into rewriting that interactive play for a digital audience, and launching short videos from community members explaining why it’s important to be counted.

Asian Arts Initiative, which had a now-postponed “Come to Your Census” open-mic event planned, is also making difficult adjustments and rethinking its in-person approach.

“It’s sort of [like] asking a concert pianist to suddenly become a football quarterback,” said Anne Ishii, the organization’s executive director. “It’s actually quite different disciplines, performing live to creating digital content basically.”

But it’s not just the platform that’s changing. The messaging to Philly’s Asian American communities has changed, too, since the pandemic and its negative impact on the city’s Asian businesses started weeks before a single case was confirmed there.

“The negative experiences can help galvanize the Asian American community to realize that if they don’t get counted, you know, no one else is going to protect us,” Ishii said.