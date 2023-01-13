Delaware social service providers prepare for reduction in pandemic-era extra help

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

Earlier this month, Governor John Carney issued his eleventh extension of the Public Health Emergency he first initiated in March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s not clear how much longer those extensions will continue to be issued, the end of the special emergency status will have a big impact on residents.

Many of the benefits and services made available as a result of the pandemic will be phased out once the Public Health Emergency is lifted.

Emergency declarations from both the federal government and the state “really allowed us to have flexibility in already existing services that were in place prior to the pandemic,” said Daniel Walker, deputy secretary for the Department of Health and Social Services.