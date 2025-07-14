From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

PATCO is changing up weekday overnight service on the Speedline to “address safety and cleanliness concerns,” which includes stopping owl service for six months beginning in September.

Starting Monday, the first phase of the rollout will temporarily close specific stations from midnight to 4:30 a.m. and reopen them on a rotating two-week basis to “allow for focused cleaning, maintenance, and safety operations,” according to a release.

Here’s the list of service changes:

July 14–25: Lindenwold Station and 8th and Market Street Station will be closed overnight on weekdays from midnight to 4:30 a.m.; 9/10th and Locust Street Station will be open.

July 28 to Aug. 8: Broadway Station and 15/16th and Locust Street Station will be closed overnight on weekdays from midnight to 4:30 a.m. City Hall Station will be open.

Aug. 11–22: Lindenwold Station and 8th and Market Station will be closed. 9/10th and Locust Street Station will be open.

Aug. 25–29: Broadway Station and 15/16th and Locust Street Station will be closed. City Hall Station will be open.

Phase two will begin Sept. 1, which will completely suspend weekday overnight service on the PATCO Speedline for six months to “address ongoing conditions in the city-owned concourse areas and to create time and space for cleaning, maintenance, and public safety work to take place more effectively.”