PATCO is preparing to ‘tap and go’ this summer with new fare collection system
The rail service between Camden County and Philadelphia will begin to accept bank cards and mobile payment directly. The Freedom Card will remain for now.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
PATCO officials will begin to phase out the bright yellow Freedom Card to pay for fares in favor of contactless payment — also known as “tap and go” — starting this summer.
John Rink, PATCO general manager, said they believe the transition to the new system will be a customer enhancement.
“A lot of people already have on their phones Apple Wallet, Google Pay; even their bank card is on their phone,” he said. “The ability just to use your phone to tap as you as you go through, eliminates losing a card having a separate card to do so.”
The Freedom Card was introduced in 2007. Ten years later, following software upgrades, the card was able to be used on SEPTA.
With the current fare collection system nearing “the end of its useful life,” Rink said it was time for an upgrade.
“The decision was made to move forward with contactless payment forms as that pretty much is the industry standard,” he said.
According to Kathleen Imperatore, director of fare collection, the bank card transactions will take place on a secure, private network. She adds customers who still prefer to pay cash will be able to purchase a limited-use smart card from new ticket vending machines that will be installed.
“It’ll be almost the same as the magnetic ticket,” Imperatore said. “It’ll be three days use, and then I’ll expire.”
SEPTA introduced “tap-to-pay” for its system in 2023. The MTA in New York City introduced OMNY in 2019, allowing straphangers to use their bank card, smart device or card for customers who prefer to pay cash.
For those who currently hold a Freedom Card, “it will not be obsolete by the end of the year,” according to Rink.
“What we’ll do over a set period of time, we believe a lot of our customers will move to the open payment plan,” he said.
No date is set for when PATCO will begin to phase out the Freedom Card.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.