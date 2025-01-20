From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

PATCO officials will begin to phase out the bright yellow Freedom Card to pay for fares in favor of contactless payment — also known as “tap and go” — starting this summer.

John Rink, PATCO general manager, said they believe the transition to the new system will be a customer enhancement.

“A lot of people already have on their phones Apple Wallet, Google Pay; even their bank card is on their phone,” he said. “The ability just to use your phone to tap as you as you go through, eliminates losing a card having a separate card to do so.”

The Freedom Card was introduced in 2007. Ten years later, following software upgrades, the card was able to be used on SEPTA.

With the current fare collection system nearing “the end of its useful life,” Rink said it was time for an upgrade.

“The decision was made to move forward with contactless payment forms as that pretty much is the industry standard,” he said.