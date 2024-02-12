PATCO’s Franklin Square station to open later this year

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

PATCO’s Franklin Square station project is 75% complete and is expected to reopen either this summer or fall, according to the Port Authority.

Since 2022, the $30 million project at 7th and Race streets has steadily worked towards resurrecting the “ghost station,” including new ADA accessibility features such as elevators and escalators.

The new entrance will feature a green roof to manage stormwater runoff, as well as transparent walls allowing for plenty of natural light to peek through. Construction has also centered around replacing much of the electrical and mechanical systems, as well as bringing the station’s fire safety features up to date.

The station has retained classic features, most notably the tiling lining the platforms at Franklin Square, which is mostly intact from when it closed in 1979.

“You’ve got the feel of the old structure with the modern environmental changes as well and also changes that make this station more accessible to people who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to traverse the steps,” DRPA CEO and PATCO President John Hanson said. “It’s going to open up public transportation in this area to even more people to connect them again to the things that are important to them.”