Construction to reopen PATCO’s long-shuttered Franklin Square Station in Philadelphia will start ramping up in the coming weeks.

At the moment, crews are busy relocating a water line that runs beneath Franklin Square Park, which sits across Race Street between 6th and 7th streets, steps from the Ben Franklin Bridge. The water line, which dates back to the 1930s, is located where a new escalator is planned.

The water line work, which has temporarily closed a lane of traffic on 7th Street, is expected to be completed by August. Crews will then turn their attention to building a headhouse at the corner of 7th and Race streets.

“It will have an elevator, it’ll have an escalator, it’ll have an area for a bike rack, it’ll have our fare gates,” said Michael Venuto, chief engineer with the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the PATCO.