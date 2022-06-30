A climate change charge? High gas bills raise concerns about PGW billing tool

A report in the Philadelphia Inquirer revealed numerous customers were hit with shockingly steep gas bills — some hundreds of dollars — for a month where warm weather made heat largely unnecessary. PGW also supplies gas for stoves and other appliances.

“Something obviously went wrong when you have these huge spikes, and the question is, what went wrong and what needs to happen to fix it?” said Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who sits on the city Gas Commission, which approves PGW’s operating budget.

The charges were a result of an obscure tool, known as the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA), that the utility has used for two decades to smooth out its revenue in the face of unpredictable weather.

The gas utility initially did not acknowledge any problem with the recent bills, blaming them on “much higher than usual” temperatures in late May. But spokesperson Richard Barnes said in an email Tuesday the company is “currently assessing the Weather Normalization Adjustment situation in light of the impact it had on customers.” The utility told WHYY news partner 6ABC that approximately 270,000 PGW residential heating customers’ bills will be affected.

PGW is one of just two utilities in the state that use a WNA, according to PA’s Consumer Advocate. The adjustment is calculated through a complex formula laid out in the utility’s tariff, which takes into account a customer’s usage, historic temperature data for a billing period, measured in heating degree days, and the actual temperatures that month.

When a month is hotter than expected based on past years, requiring less heat, PGW charges customers. When a month is colder, the company credits them. But in recent years, customers have not benefited overall, according to reports PGW filed with the PUC.

PGW is allowed to charge the WNA October through May. This year, May 31, the last day of the spring that PGW can charge the adjustment, reached 96 degrees — 17 degrees higher than normal.

Cicero, Pa.’s Consumer Advocate, said he has received several complaints, and plans to look into not only whether PGW made a mistake calculating the June 2022 bills, but whether the WNA should be modified or eliminated.

Cicero said his office will also look into whether the bills were “discriminatory,” based on when a customer’s bill was generated.

“In other words, some customers were more affected than others by this charge,” he said.

Key to the investigation will be getting hold of more information, Cicero said, so that OCA can “check the math.”

“We’re going to look at the rate impacts for consumers and whether the formula does what it’s supposed to be doing,” he said.

Are customers paying for climate change?

PGW defends the WNA as a way to keep customers’ heating bills more predictable and stable, to help utilities pay to maintain their systems even when gas use dips, and to help delay base rate increases.

But advocates argue it insulates the utility from risks associated with climate change, while customers foot the bill.

“I have substantial concerns about how PGW’s Weather Normalization Adjustment functions to shift the costs of climate change onto ratepayers, a problem that will only grow as winters continue to warm,” Devin McDougall, an attorney at the nonprofit environmental law organization Earthjustice, wrote in an email.

McDougall, representing the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Sierra Club and Clean Air Council, challenged PGW’s use of the WNA in the context of climate change in the utility’s 2020 rate case.

Winter is the fastest-warming season across Pennsylvania and most of the United States. Philadelphia’s average winter temperature rose nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970, according to data analyzed by Climate Central.

But PGW uses a 20-year weather record to predict expected heating degree days for its WNA, meaning if temperatures are warmer in a given year than they were in the past, customers can be charged.

The adjustment is designed to be revenue-neutral, to help the utility smooth out its revenue during fluctuating weather, said Dave Hixson, deputy press secretary of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. But depending on weather trends, PGW can charge more than it credits through the WNA over a given year or decade. And PGW’s current formula “captures older/colder winters,” Hixson said.

With temperatures rising due to climate change, PGW customers could lose out.

“The HDD [heating degree day] projections have been steadily dropping year over year, so usage of gas for heating will continue to drop because of more moderate temperatures in winter months,” Hixson wrote in an emailed response to questions. “As a result, when you set rates today for residential heating customers based on a projected annual usage associated with historic HDD’s [heating degree days], actual usage will move away from those projections and the WNA will start collecting additional revenues from customers.”

In three of the last four fiscal years, PGW has – on net – charged, rather than credited, customers using the WNA, according to annual reports the utility submitted to the PUC. The number of heating degree days decreased each year between September 2017 and the end of August 2021, and PGW used the WNA to charge customers a net total of over $20 million.

At-large City Councilmember Derek Green, who chairs the city Gas Commission, said climate change should be factored into the WNA policy — for example, by shrinking the portion of the year that PGW is allowed to charge it.

“Because we’ve been having warmer winters,” he said.

Cicero, Pa.’s Consumer Advocate, said he wants to evaluate the length of historical data PGW uses in its WNA calculation — but not specifically because of climate change. PGW switched from using a 30-year to a 20-year normalization period in 2017, Cicero said, which could have increased the volatility in the data.

“The reality is, we just don’t know,” he said.