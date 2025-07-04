From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY held a lunch and dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon to honor longtime supporters Ken and Valerie Baker, who recently made a leadership gift to the station. The Bakers have been major donors to WHYY for years.

Ken Baker is the founder of New Age Industries. Under his leadership, the company became one of the largest and earliest adopters of employee ownership, transitioning into an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP.

Valerie Baker, a psychotherapist who grew up in the Philadelphia area, said the gift to WHYY reflects their shared values. “We feel very strongly about this gift to WHYY,” she said, praising the station’s educational programming. “Your knowledge and your education, which WHYY contributes very generously, is something no one can ever take from you.”

WHYY’s Studio 2 — home to programs including “Studio 2 with Avi Wolfman-Arent and Cherri Gregg” and “The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane” — was officially named in the Bakers’ honor. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, and a commemorative plaque was placed at the studio entrance to mark the occasion.

Following the ceremony, the Bakers joined Cherri Gregg and Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry inside the newly dedicated studio for a conversation about current events and the importance of public media in strengthening communities.